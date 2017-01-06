Alleged Yahoo Fraud: Magistrate Withdraws From Oluwo’s Case

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, who ordered the arrest of a prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, has withdrawn from the case. He says his decision became necessary after police failed to arrest the monarch since last year that he issued the bench warrant of arrest against Oba Akanbi. At … Continue reading Alleged Yahoo Fraud: Magistrate Withdraws From Oluwo’s Case

The post Alleged Yahoo Fraud: Magistrate Withdraws From Oluwo’s Case appeared first on Channels Television.

