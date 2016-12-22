Ambode, Bagudu Launch ‘Lake Rice’ In Lagos

Posted December 22, 2016 11:31 am by Comments

The Lagos state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi state counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, have launched the locally made rice known as ‘Lake Rice’. This move according to the governors is to encourage the local production of rice, as well as other staple foods. Lake rice is a product of the partnership entered earlier this … Continue reading Ambode, Bagudu Launch ‘Lake Rice’ In Lagos

