Amosun Assures Residents Of Completing Ongoing Projects

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has assured of his administration’s commitment towards the completion of the on going projects across the three Senatorial districts of the state. He gave the assurance in Abeokuta, the state capital during the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Tolu Odebiyi, the … Continue reading Amosun Assures Residents Of Completing Ongoing Projects

The post Amosun Assures Residents Of Completing Ongoing Projects appeared first on Channels Television.

