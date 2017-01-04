Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has reassured residents of the state of his administration’s resolve to pursue purposeful leadership and good governance. Governor Amosun said the resolution also included rebuilding the socio-economic fortunes of the state in order to bring to fruition the dreams of the state’s founding fathers. He made the remarks on Wednesday … Continue reading Amosun Commits To Purposeful Leadership In Ogun State

The post Amosun Commits To Purposeful Leadership In Ogun State appeared first on Channels Television.