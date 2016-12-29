The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has signed the 2017 budget of 221 billion Naira tagged “Budget of Repositioning” into law. Flanked by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekunbi and some members of the state executive council, the Governor promised to implement the contents of the budget to the fullest, … Continue reading Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun State

The post Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun State appeared first on Channels Television.