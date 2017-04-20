Andy Murray Crashes Out Of Monte-Carlo Masters

World Number One Andy Murray has crashed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters after suffering a shock defeat to Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Murray who was trying to bounce back after being sidelined for up to six weeks with an elbow injury unfortunately could not overcome the 15th seed. Ramos-Vinolas will on the back of his 2-6 … Continue reading Andy Murray Crashes Out Of Monte-Carlo Masters

