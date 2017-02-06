Hundreds of protesters under the aegis of the #I Stand With Nigeria group, have gathered in Abuja and Lagos to protest what they call “unfavourable government policies”. One of the leaders and Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign (BBOG), says the protest is to express the anger of Nigerians and the hardship being … Continue reading Anti-Government Protest: Hundreds Of People Gather In Lagos, Abuja

The post Anti-Government Protest: Hundreds Of People Gather In Lagos, Abuja appeared first on Channels Television.