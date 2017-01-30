APC Holds Meeting Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election

Ahead of the gubernatorial election to be held in Anambra state in November 2017, members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), are set to commence registration of new members, as well as the re-validation of old members in order to begin aggressive mobilization for the party. In a stakeholders meeting held in Awka, the Anambra … Continue reading APC Holds Meeting Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election

The post APC Holds Meeting Ahead Of Gubernatorial Election appeared first on Channels Television.

