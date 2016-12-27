APC Lawmakers-elect In Rivers Asked To Match To Assembly Complex

Senator Magnus Abe has asked lawmakers elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) that are yet to be sworn in in Rivers State House of Assembly to match to the assembly and take their seats if the speaker fails to swear them in. He told Channels Television that there was no provision in the constitution … Continue reading APC Lawmakers-elect In Rivers Asked To Match To Assembly Complex

The post APC Lawmakers-elect In Rivers Asked To Match To Assembly Complex appeared first on Channels Television.

