Aregbesola Asks Traditional Rulers To Mobilise Subjects For Development

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has implored traditional rulers in Osun State to mobilise their subjects for the development of their domains and by extension, the state. At the coronation and presentation of staff of office and instruments of appointment to the Olu of Owode Ede, Oba Nurain Azeez, Aregbesola urged all residents of the state to … Continue reading Aregbesola Asks Traditional Rulers To Mobilise Subjects For Development

