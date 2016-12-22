Aregbesola Presents Osun 2017 Budget In Absentia
For the second year running, the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has failed to personally present the state budget before the House of Assembly. A budget of 138.2 billion naira was formally placed before the lawmakers for perusal and approval by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Segun Olorunsogo, at … Continue reading Aregbesola Presents Osun 2017 Budget In Absentia
The post Aregbesola Presents Osun 2017 Budget In Absentia appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?