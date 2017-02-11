Arguments Trail National Roads Fund Bill

Nigerians may have to prepare for an increase in the pump price of petrol if the National Roads Fund Bill is passed as being considered by the House of Representatives. The technical committee set up by the committee is proposing a fuel levy which will serve as the main source of revenue for the roads … Continue reading Arguments Trail National Roads Fund Bill

