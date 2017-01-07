Army Repels Boko Haram Attack On Yobe’s Buni Yadi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled an attack on Buni Yadi in Yobe State launched by members of the Boko Haram sect. The attackers arrived the community at about 06:15 p.m. on Saturday but were countered by troops in the area. Casualty figure on Boko Haram terrorists is yet to be confirmed. The military … Continue reading Army Repels Boko Haram Attack On Yobe’s Buni Yadi

