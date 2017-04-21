Army Troops Repel Boko Haram Attacks On Adamawa, Borno Towns

Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully repelled Boko Haram attack on Madagali and Liman Kara towns in Adamawa and Borno states, North-East Nigeria. Army Public Relations Officer of the 28 Task Force Brigade Mubi, Major Akintoye Badare, said the attack on the two towns lasted one and half hours. Major Badare told Channels Television on … Continue reading Army Troops Repel Boko Haram Attacks On Adamawa, Borno Towns

The post Army Troops Repel Boko Haram Attacks On Adamawa, Borno Towns appeared first on Channels Television.

