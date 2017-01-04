Army Warns Northeast Communities Of Dislodged Insurgents’ Infiltration

Civilians in the northeast region of Nigeria have been advised to be security conscious and vigilant, as fleeing insurgents could infiltrate their communities. The military says the dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents from their last bastion in Sambisa Forest had forced the insurgents to flee in  different directions. The General Officer Commanding Three Armoured Division … Continue reading Army Warns Northeast Communities Of Dislodged Insurgents’ Infiltration

