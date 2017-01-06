Barrister Likens Situation In Southern Kaduna To Sambisa Forest

 A Barrister, Auta Maisamari, has likened the situation in Southern Kaduna, northern Nigeria, to that of Sambisa Forest, the former stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state. Maisamari, who is also a member of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union said: “As I speak today, there is a concentration of these armed men in our … Continue reading Barrister Likens Situation In Southern Kaduna To Sambisa Forest

The post Barrister Likens Situation In Southern Kaduna To Sambisa Forest appeared first on Channels Television.

