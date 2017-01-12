Bauchi Security: Police Smash Kidnap Syndicate

The Bauchi State Police, have apprehended a gang of kidnappers that have been terrorising citizens in the state, in the northeast region of Nigeria. The state Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, told journalists at a press briefing in Bauchi that a renowned hunter in collaboration with officers of the command, effected the operation on Yuga forest … Continue reading Bauchi Security: Police Smash Kidnap Syndicate

The post Bauchi Security: Police Smash Kidnap Syndicate appeared first on Channels Television.

