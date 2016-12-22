Bayelsa Govt. Declares 3.5bn Naira As Unspent Funds

The Bayelsa State government has disclosed that it has unspent funds of 3.5 billion naira as at the end of November 2016. Deputy Governor of the State, Mr John Jonah, noted that the said amount has brought to an end five months of deficit. Mr Jonah made the remarks on Thursday during a monthly transparency … Continue reading Bayelsa Govt. Declares 3.5bn Naira As Unspent Funds

The post Bayelsa Govt. Declares 3.5bn Naira As Unspent Funds appeared first on Channels Television.

