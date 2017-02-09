Bayelsa Govt. Urges Residents To Receive Osibanjo Warmly

The Bayelsa State Government has issued a statement saying it is looking forward to receiving the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbanjo, when he visits the state, as part of his tour to some states in the Niger Delta region. The government statement released in Yenagoa on Thursday, urged residents in the state to come … Continue reading Bayelsa Govt. Urges Residents To Receive Osibanjo Warmly

