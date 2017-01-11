BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption

Posted January 11, 2017 11:31 am by Comments

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), campaign group, is seeking to draw attention to poor governance and corruption in Nigeria. The group which has on Wednesday, reconvened in a fourth day of protests, said they are out again on the streets to call attention to what they term the increasing effects of bad governance and … Continue reading BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption

The post BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rival Group Challenges BBOG To Let Buhari Work For Nigerians The Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) were on Tuesday challenged by another group during a march to the Presidential...
  2. Soyinka Condemns Call To End BBOG Activities Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has condemned the call for the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners to end their...
  3. BBOG In Third Day Campaign Pushes For Soldiers’ Welfare Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign group have again reconvened at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, this...
  4. #BBOG Group Praises Military Over Release Of 21 Chibok Girls The #BringBackBackOurGirls Campaign Group has welcomed news of the release of the Chibok girls while praising the military for the...
  5. Chibok Girls: Don’t Give Up On Government, Presidency Urges BBOG The Presidency has appealed to the officials and members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign group, not to...
  6. SERAP Asks UN To Stop FG From Harassing #BBOG  The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, is asking the United Nations to compel the federal government to stop what...
  7. Corruption, Poor Leadership Responsible For Africa’s Poverty- IFAD Head of the International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr Kanayo Nwanze, says Africa is a leader in world poverty...
  8. Sambisa Clearance: BBOG Querries FG On Chibok Girls’ Whereabouts The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group says the federal government must explain how the Sambisa forest was declared seized...
  9. BBOG Rallies Support For Nigerian Military Personnel The Bring Back Our Girls campaigners are asking the government and Nigerians to improve the welfare of the Nigerian military....
  10. BBOG Identifies Latest Rescued Chibok Girl As School Prefect The Bring Back Our Girls campaign group has identified the latest Chibok girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, found by the military...

< YOHAIG home