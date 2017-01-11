The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), campaign group, is seeking to draw attention to poor governance and corruption in Nigeria. The group which has on Wednesday, reconvened in a fourth day of protests, said they are out again on the streets to call attention to what they term the increasing effects of bad governance and … Continue reading BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption

The post BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption appeared first on Channels Television.