BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption
The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), campaign group, is seeking to draw attention to poor governance and corruption in Nigeria. The group which has on Wednesday, reconvened in a fourth day of protests, said they are out again on the streets to call attention to what they term the increasing effects of bad governance and … Continue reading BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption
The post BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?