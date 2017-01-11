BDC Set To Introduce Online Exchange Rate Platform

Nigeria’s Bureau De Change (BDC), operators, are set to introduce an online exchange rate platform and have also fixed the Naira to Dollar reference rate at 399. The BDC Acting President, Mr Aminu Gwadabe, explained that the platform would help reduce the gap between the official inter-bank rate and parallel market rates, as well as … Continue reading BDC Set To Introduce Online Exchange Rate Platform

The post BDC Set To Introduce Online Exchange Rate Platform appeared first on Channels Television.

