Benue Police Search For Missing Driver

The Benue State Police has said it is investigating the elder brother of wanted gang leader, Mr Terwase Akwaza following his arrest in connection with the disappearance of a driver. The driver was said to be on his way from Cotonou to deliver a Sport Utility Vehicle to its owner in Taraba. The Police Public Relations … Continue reading Benue Police Search For Missing Driver

The post Benue Police Search For Missing Driver appeared first on Channels Television.

