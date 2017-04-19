Berger Traders Rendered Helpless As Govt. Demolishes Shops

Posted April 19, 2017 10:31 pm

Traders and shop owners at the Berger retail market are counting their losses, following the demolition of the facility by the Lagos State Government. When Channels Television crew visited the site of the demolition exercise on Wednesday, the traders were seen salvaging their wares from the shops. Some of the traders were seen wearing dejected … Continue reading Berger Traders Rendered Helpless As Govt. Demolishes Shops

The post Berger Traders Rendered Helpless As Govt. Demolishes Shops appeared first on Channels Television.

