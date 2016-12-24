Boko Haram Picked Wrong Fight With Wrong Enemy, Army Chief Says

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday reassured Nigerians that the army will take every necessary step to restore normalcy across the northeast. He says the Boko Haram militants that have in the last seven years pushed for the establishment of an Islamic State and an end to Western education … Continue reading Boko Haram Picked Wrong Fight With Wrong Enemy, Army Chief Says

The post Boko Haram Picked Wrong Fight With Wrong Enemy, Army Chief Says appeared first on Channels Television.

