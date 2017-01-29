Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Convoy In Maiduguri

Reports say gunmen believed to be Boko Haram extremists on Saturday attacked a convoy of motorists along the Maiduguri-Biu highway which was recently secured by the military. Unconfirmed reports said seven people were killed in the attack. However, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, told Channels Television on Sunday that … Continue reading Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Convoy In Maiduguri

The post Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Convoy In Maiduguri appeared first on Channels Television.

