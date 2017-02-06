Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Sasawa Town In Yobe State

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terror group have launched attack at a military base in Sasawa town of Yobe state in northeast Nigeria. Sasawa is an agrarian community in Damaturu Local Government Area and is located 27 kilometers north of Damaturu the Yobe state capital. Witnesses told Channels Television that the terrorists came to … Continue reading Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Sasawa Town In Yobe State

The post Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Sasawa Town In Yobe State appeared first on Channels Television.

