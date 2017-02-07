Security Operatives have arrested one suicide bomber and killed another, in a foiled attempt to attack the Molai area of Maiduguri, according to the Borno State Police Command. The security operatives sighted the suicide bombers behind the NNPC Mega filling station in the area, while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri town. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer … Continue reading Borno Foiled Attack: One Suicide Bomber Killed, Another Arrested

