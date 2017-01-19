President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore, on his 80th birthday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the President recalled the octogenarian’s versatility in issues of culture, language and history, as well as his penchant for research. He believes that the former Chief Justice, who … Continue reading Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday

The post Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday appeared first on Channels Television.