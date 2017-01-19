Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday

Posted January 19, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore, on his 80th birthday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the President recalled the octogenarian’s versatility in issues of culture, language and history, as well as his penchant for research. He believes that the former Chief Justice, who … Continue reading Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday

The post Buhari Celebrates Alfa Belgore On 80th Birthday appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. President Buhari felicitates with Bamanga Tukur on his 80th birthday Tukur President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, one of Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneur, political leader and elder statesman, as...
  2. President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates 74th birthday with special parade President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday marked his 74th birthday inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The low-key event, which lasted...
  3. President Buhari celebrates birthday President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday marked his 74th birthday anniversary with a special birthday parade and inspection of the Guard...
  4. 80th birthday: Adebutu, Baba Ijebu, to be installed as Asoju Oba of Lagos As part of the activities to mark his 80th birthday and 10th anniversary of his Foundation, billionaire and philanthropist, Kessington...
  5. Pres. Buhari in Cheerful Mood as He Celebrates 73rd Birthday – PHOTOS President Buhari turned 73 on Thursday, and he looked so happy as his aides, friends, and loved ones, went the extra...
  6. King Sunny Ade celebrates 70th birthday in Houston Veteran Nigerian musician, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, King Sunny Ade celebrated his 70th birthday in Houston in grand style with a...
  7. President Buhari Felicitates With Ajoke Mohammed On Her 75th Birthday President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former First Lady, Mrs Ajoke Mohammed, who clocked 75 years on Monday. The President...
  8. Pope Francis Celebrates Low-Key 80th Birthday Pope Francis celebrated an active if low-key 80th birthday on Saturday, sharing breakfast with eight homeless people before celebrating Mass...
  9. Isaac Alfa Wins Kogi East Senatorial Rerun Election Air Marshal Isaac Alfa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner in the Kogi East senatorial rerun election....
  10. Presidency Explains Why Buhari Is Not Marking 74th Birthday Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, is 74 years today (Saturday), but he may not be interested in rolling out the drums...

< YOHAIG home