Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has flagged off the Primary Health Care Revitalisation Programme, with the commissioning of the Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre. The center in a suburb if the nation’s capital is designed to provide Model Primary Health Care. “Our goal of revitalising the Primary Health Care Centres is to ensure that quality basic … Continue reading Buhari Flags Off Primary Health Care Revitalisation Programme

