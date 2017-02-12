The House of Representatives says that President Muhammadu Buhari has not contravened the constitution by being away from Nigeria for health reasons. The spokesman for the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, made the declaration during an interview with Channels Television in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Representative Namdas stated that the constitution does not specify how long … Continue reading Buhari Has Not Contravened Constitution Over Trip – Reps

The post Buhari Has Not Contravened Constitution Over Trip – Reps appeared first on Channels Television.