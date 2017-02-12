Buhari Has Not Contravened Constitution Over Trip – Reps

Posted February 12, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

The House of Representatives says that President Muhammadu Buhari has not contravened the constitution by being away from Nigeria for health reasons. The spokesman for the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, made the declaration during an interview with Channels Television in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Representative Namdas stated that the constitution does not specify how long … Continue reading Buhari Has Not Contravened Constitution Over Trip – Reps

The post Buhari Has Not Contravened Constitution Over Trip – Reps appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. House Summons Minister Over Breach Of Constitution The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory over an alleged breach of the 1999...
  2. House Of Reps To Amend 1999 Constitution The House Of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee, says it has introduced new initiatives in the review process of the 1999 constitution....
  3. Reps Commence Probe Of Abuja Land Swap Deal The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing into the Land Swap Scheme of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Administration...
  4. Herdsmen Attacks: Reps Urge Buhari To Protect Lives And Property The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution he swore to...
  5. Reps Inaugurate Constitution Amendment Committee The House of Representative has inaugurated an ad-hoc Committee on constitution review. Inaugurating the committee, the Speaker of the House of...
  6. Reps Propose Joint Session With Buhari Over Recession The House of Representatives says it is imperative that President Muhammadu Buhari addresses a joint session of the National Assembly...
  7. Recession: Senate Concurs With Reps To Invite Buhari The Senate has agreed with the House of Representatives on the decision to invite the President to brief a joint...
  8. Reps To Meet Buhari On Insecurity In Nigeria The Leadership of the House of Representatives is to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to find a...
  9. House Of Reps Seeks Unbiased Allocation Of Constituency Projects The House of Representatives is seeking more liberal and equitable ways of distributing constituency projects across Nigeria.?? The Speaker of...
  10. Sexual Misconduct: Reps To Investigate Allegation Against Members The House of Reps has commenced investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against three House members who attended the...

< YOHAIG home