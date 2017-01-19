Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Before Leaving On Vacation
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday held a meeting with his service chiefs behind closed doors at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport. This was before proceeding on his ten-day vacation. On his official Twitter handle, the President tweeted: “Before leaving I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to … Continue reading Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Before Leaving On Vacation
The post Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Before Leaving On Vacation appeared first on Channels Television.
