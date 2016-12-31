Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag, Tasks Military On Nigeria’s Peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups across the country. He said that despite the “political madness” in some parts of the country, it was duty bound for the military to ensure Nigeria’s survival as a geo-political entity. President Buhari made the remarks … Continue reading Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag, Tasks Military On Nigeria’s Peace

The post Buhari Receives Captured Boko Haram Flag, Tasks Military On Nigeria’s Peace appeared first on Channels Television.

  1. Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to Buhari The Nigerian Army on Friday night in Abuja hosted President Muhammadu Buhari to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented to...
  2. Photos: Pres Buhari receives Shekau’s personal Quaran and Boko Haram’s flag captured by Nigerian Army President Buhari yesterday attended the Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner Night at the Guards Brigade Scorpion Mess in Abuja where he...
  3. Buhari Tasks Military Officers on Professionalism The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has tasked the newly commissioned military officers to support the Federal Government’s effort in the war...
  4. Boko Haram: Buhari Blames Corruption For Military’s Past Failures Nigeria’s President has blamed corruption as being responsible for the inability of the Nigerian military to defeat Boko Haram when...
  5. Three of 100 wanted Boko Haram kingpins now captured — Nigerian military The Nigerian Army had on October 28 declared 100 top suspected Boko Haram terrorists wanted The post Three of 100...
  6. Boko Haram Hoists Flag In Borno Villages Reports say at least eight people, have been killed after members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, attacked three villages...
  7. Drop Your Arms, Let Peace Rain – Buhari Tells Boko Haram President Muhammadu Buhari says his administrations is determined to persuade the Boko Haram terrorists and those who he said have...
  8. Boko Haram military commander captured A joint military task force from Cameroon and Nigeria captured Boukar Kaou, a Boko Haram leader, during a raid in...
  9. Wakil Says Boko Haram Ready For Peace One of the individuals who were recently questioned by the military over their closeness to Boko Haram, Mrs Aisha Wakil,...
  10. Aisha Buhari Lauds Military’s Effort To End Boko Haram Wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commended the patriotism and resilience of the military in its sustained effort to...

