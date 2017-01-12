Buhari Says Corruption Is Nigeria’s Malaise

President Muhammadu Buhari says corruption ranks the “very worst” of all the major problems confronting Nigeria. Receiving recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) at the State House on Wednesday, President Buhari said the ruling All Progressives Congress had identified three major challenges facing the nation as insecurity, poor economy, and corruption. … Continue reading Buhari Says Corruption Is Nigeria’s Malaise

