Buhari Should At Least Speak To Nigerians – Akin Oyebode

Posted February 14, 2017 1:31 pm by Comments

A Professor of International law and Jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, Akin Oyebode, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians from his vacation base in London. According to the professor, this move has become even more necessary after President Buhari’s phone conversation with the President of the United States of America, … Continue reading Buhari Should At Least Speak To Nigerians – Akin Oyebode

The post Buhari Should At Least Speak To Nigerians – Akin Oyebode appeared first on Channels Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “President Buhari May Speak To Nigerians By Phone Soon” – Presidency President Muhammadu Buhari may soon speak by telephone to Nigerians. Buhari’s media adviser, Femi Adesina made the disclosure on Monday...
  2. We Are Willing To Invest In Our Nation, Nigerians In U.S. Tell Buhari Nigerians in the United States of America have expressed readiness to invest in Nigeria if the government would provide an...
  3. Oyebode Debunks Claim Of Crude Oil Ownership By Northern Elders A renowned Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode, has been speaking on claims by some northern elders that the oil...
  4. I Will Speak On Recovered Loot On May 29 – Buhari Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, says he will on May 29 speak on the recovered stolen funds from persons that had...
  5. INTERVIEW: Nigeria can suspend its ECOWAS membership over ruling on Dasuki – Professor Oyebode The UNILAG professor also spoke on the anti-corruption war, Nigeria’s foreign policy, and President Muhammadu Buhari. The post INTERVIEW: Nigeria...
  6. List Of Nigeria’s Ministers Is Like A ‘Mix Bag’ – Prof Oyebode A Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Professor Akin Oyebode on Wednesday gave his opinion about the choices of Ministers...
  7. Law Professor Oyebode criticises SSS over arrest of judges The professor said investigating corruption cases was not the duty of the SSS. The post Law Professor Oyebode criticises SSS...
  8. President Buhari Pledges To Treat All Nigerians Equitably President Muhammadu Buhari says he will keep faith with the oath of office he swore and treat all Nigerians equitably....
  9. Nigerians Rate Buhari Administration’s Policies Nigerians on Sunday rated the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in a poll on a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday...
  10. Nigerians Must Speak Against Corrupt Government Officials – Opadokun A foremost NADECO activist and Civil Rights Lawyer, Ayo Opadokun, says Nigerians must rise up to speak against corrupt government...

< YOHAIG home