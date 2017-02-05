Buratai Lays Foundation Of Military Battalion In Southern Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for a military battalion in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area of the state as part of effort to end Southern Kaduna crisis. Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, General Buratai said that the decision to establish a military formation in … Continue reading Buratai Lays Foundation Of Military Battalion In Southern Kaduna

The post Buratai Lays Foundation Of Military Battalion In Southern Kaduna appeared first on Channels Television.

  1. Southern Kaduna Crisis: Nigerian Army lays foundation for battalion in Zango Kataf ”The troops have been working seriously to ensure that attacks and counter attacks are brought to an end.” The post...
  2. El-Rufai And Buratai Lay Foundation Stone For Army Base In Southern Kaduna (Pics) Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai together with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen. TY BURATAI laid foundation...
  3. Southern Kaduna Attacks: Military On Cross Border Patrol The Nigerian military are embarking on a cross-border patrol of Plateau and Kaduna states to prevent any spillover of recent...
  4. Southern Kaduna Security: FG To Provide Two Military Battalions The Senior Special Adviser, (Media and Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu says solution is on the way as the...
  5. Killings: Army base established in Southern Kaduna The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has laid the foundation stone for the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of...
  6. Southern Kaduna: El-Rufai Meets With Buratai, Requests Deployment Of Troops Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai on Wednesday met with Chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai. Both men discussed the issues...
  7. Four Killed In Southern Kaduna’s Fresh Attack At least four people have been killed and several houses torched in an attack on Mile One and Paskori villages in...
  8. Church Says Over 27,000 Persons Displaced In Southern Kaduna A church in Kaduna State says more than 27,000 people have been displaced from their homes since the renewed attacks...
  9. Southern Kaduna: Fulani Leaders, Traditional Rulers Sign Peace Deal Fulani leaders and traditional leaders in Kaduna state have agreed to a peace pact aimed at ensuring an end to...
  10. N/Delta Avengers: Government May Resort To Military Action If Talks Fail – Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has said that the Army may be forced to resort...

