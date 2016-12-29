Burna Boy Releases Visuals For ‘Mandem Anthem’

Posted December 29, 2016 3:31 pm by Comments

Reggae dance hall singer, Burna boy, has released the visuals for his new joint, titled ‘Mandem Anthem’ The Caribbean influenced video, was directed by Director Q, and is already getting rave reviews as a must listen ‘feel good’ song. The act recently headlined the Native Festival, which took place at Victoria Island Lagos, alongside super stars, … Continue reading Burna Boy Releases Visuals For ‘Mandem Anthem’

The post Burna Boy Releases Visuals For ‘Mandem Anthem’ appeared first on Channels Television.

