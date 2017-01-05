CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa’s Best Footballer In 2016

Algerian attacker and Leicester City player, Riyad Mahrez has been named the African Footballer of the Year 2016. He was announced winner at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards which held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city on Thursday. Mahrez beat Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang who was last year’s winner and Senegal’s Sadio Mane to win the African … Continue reading CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa’s Best Footballer In 2016

The post CAF Awards: Mahrez Is Africa’s Best Footballer In 2016 appeared first on Channels Television.

