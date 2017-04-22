Calabar Tragedy: Akwa Ibom Gov. Sympathises With Cross River
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has condoled with Governor Ben Ayade and people of Cross River State over an incident that killed some football fans at a viewing centre in Calabar, the state capital. Governor Emmanuel, on behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom State, prayed God to give his Cross River
The post Calabar Tragedy: Akwa Ibom Gov. Sympathises With Cross River appeared first on Channels Television.
