Car Bomb Hits Four U.N. Guards In Somalia’s Capital

A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said. Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. "We can confirm that four guards working for the United Nations were injured," Major Nur Osman, a police officer at

The post Car Bomb Hits Four U.N. Guards In Somalia’s Capital appeared first on Channels Television.

