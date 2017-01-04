A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said. Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. “We can confirm that four guards working for the United Nations were injured,” Major Nur Osman, a police officer at … Continue reading Car Bomb Hits Four U.N. Guards In Somalia’s Capital

