Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1 At Stamford Bridge

Posted February 4, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

In the English Premier League, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal by three goals to one, at the Stamford bridge, in the day’s lunch-time kickoff. Marcos Alonso gave Antonio Conte’s side the lead on 13 minutes after Diego Costa’s header came back off the cross bar. Eden Hazard then extended the lead with a super solo goal … Continue reading Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1 At Stamford Bridge

The post Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1 At Stamford Bridge appeared first on Channels Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Chelsea defeat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge Chelsea returned to winning ways in the English Premier League by defeating nine-man Arsenal 2-0 in a feisty encounter at...
  2. Liverpool waltz past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Philippe Coutinho scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and pile pressure on...
  3. Crystal Palace stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Reigning English champions Chelsea suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Bakary Sako put...
  4. Prem: Chelsea win, late Arsenal drama Diego Costa scored on his return to the Chelsea team as they extended their lead at the top of the...
  5. Mourinho welcome back to Stamford Bridge — Chelsea Chelsea Football Club, has said that sacked Jose Mourinho will always be warmly welcomed back to Stamford Bridge. The post...
  6. Aguero Treble Sinks Chelsea, Puts Pressure On Arsenal Sergio Aguero continued his good scoring form with a hat-trick as Manchester City beat 10-man Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. The...
  7. Mikel BOASTS: Liverpool will fall at Stamford Bridge NigerianInternational Mikel Obi returned to first team action for Chelsea against Liverpool in the first leg semifinal of the Capital...
  8. EPL: Liverpool defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Jordan Henderson’s sublime effort from long range, proved to be the winner, as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge...
  9. Chelsea beat Man City 3-1, keep Premier League lead Goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard were enough to neutalise the attacking threat of Manchester City on Saturday,...
  10. Chelsea Trash Man City For 8th Straight Win Chelsea rallied from a goal down to overcome Manchester City and stretch their winning sequence to eight Premier League matches....

< YOHAIG home