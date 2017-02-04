In the English Premier League, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal by three goals to one, at the Stamford bridge, in the day’s lunch-time kickoff. Marcos Alonso gave Antonio Conte’s side the lead on 13 minutes after Diego Costa’s header came back off the cross bar. Eden Hazard then extended the lead with a super solo goal … Continue reading Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1 At Stamford Bridge

The post Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1 At Stamford Bridge appeared first on Channels Television.