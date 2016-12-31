Chelsea Storm To 13th Straight Victory

A Willian brace helped Chelsea beat Stoke City to claim their 13th consecutive Premier League win and equal Arsenal’s record for the most successive victories within the same season. Gary Cahill opened the scoring from Cesc Fabregas’ 100th Premier League assist – only the fourth player to reach the milestone – before Stoke equalised via … Continue reading Chelsea Storm To 13th Straight Victory

The post Chelsea Storm To 13th Straight Victory appeared first on Channels Television.

