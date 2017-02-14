Congolese Soldiers Kill Over 100 In Clash With Militia Group

Posted February 14, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

Scores of people, numbering over 100, have been killed in a clash between Congolese soldiers and the Kwamwina Nsapu Militia group, between February 9 and 13, 2017. The soldiers reportedly fired indiscriminately with machine guns when they saw the militia fighters, armed with machetes and spears. While hundreds have died, tens of thousands have been … Continue reading Congolese Soldiers Kill Over 100 In Clash With Militia Group

The post Congolese Soldiers Kill Over 100 In Clash With Militia Group appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nine Killed As Congo Troops Clash With Ex-Militia Fighters – NGO At least nine people died in clashes in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that erupted when government soldiers prevented former...
  2. Mali Ethnic Militia Group Says It Will Lay Down Its Arms A militia in central Mali that represents ethnic Peuhls said on Saturday it would lay down its arms in a...
  3. IS Soldiers Kill Priest In France Two armed men have killed a priest and adopted four other persons when they stormed a church in a suburb...
  4. Soldiers ambush Boko Haram, kill 11 Three militia fighters and 11 Boko Haram militants have been killed in a clash in a village in northeastern Nigeria,...
  5. Zaria Clash: Falana Demands Prosecution Of Indicted Soldiers A human rights activist and lead counsel to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Mr Femi Falana (SAN), is demanding...
  6. Gunmen Kill Three Soldiers, Two Others, In North Burkina Faso Unidentified gunmen killed three Burkina Faso soldiers and two civilians on Wednesday, in the latest sign that instability in Mali...
  7. El-Rufai Sues For Peace In Zaria After Shiites, Soldiers Clash The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed for calm and peace following the clash between soldiers and an...
  8. Congolese Music Star, Papa Wemba, Dies On Stage Congolese music star Papa Wemba has died after collapsing on stage in Abidjan in Ivory Coast. French broadcaster, France 24,...
  9. Shiites/Army Clash: Group Says Commission’s Indictment Is Biased Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have described their indictment by the Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the December...
  10. Shiites Clash With Soldiers in Zaria, At Least 3 Dead At least three people are feared dead with others injured following a bloody clash between some armed soldiers and the...

< YOHAIG home