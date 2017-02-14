Court Adjourns Trial Of Ladoja, Aide Till March 1

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed March 1 for the commencement of trial of former Oyo State Governor, Mr Rashidi Ladoja, alongside one of his aides, Waheed Akanbi, over an alleged 4.7 billion Naira fraud. The date was fixed after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oluwafemi Olabisi, urged the … Continue reading Court Adjourns Trial Of Ladoja, Aide Till March 1

The post Court Adjourns Trial Of Ladoja, Aide Till March 1 appeared first on Channels Television.

