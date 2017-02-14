Court Orders Forfeiture Of Yakubu’s $9.8m To FG

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $ 9,772,000 and £74,000 recovered from a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Andrew Yakubu, to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking … Continue reading Court Orders Forfeiture Of Yakubu’s $ 9.8m To FG

The post Court Orders Forfeiture Of Yakubu's $ 9.8m To FG appeared first on Channels Television.

