Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities

The Delta state government says it will focus on the development of roads in the riverine and agrarian communities in 2017. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the 1.4kilometres council road and the Ugbani circular/ Izuah roads in Akwukwu-Igbo which had reached 30% stage of … Continue reading Delta State Promises New Roads In Riverine Communities

