Delta Unfolds Equality Plan In Health Sector

The Delta State Government Contributory Health Commission says it has successfully transited from the free maternal health care scheme, to the Equity plan of the commission. This is to ensure the continuity of free health services to residents of the state. The Equity Plan is one of the three components of the state’s health insurance commission … Continue reading Delta Unfolds Equality Plan In Health Sector

