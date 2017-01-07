Deputy Speaker Suggests Way Out Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Crisis

Posted January 7, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

Scarcity of the dollar and huge reliance on imported goods in Nigeria have been linked to the high exchange rate of the dollar to the Naira, a situation that has seen the parallel market rate rise to as much as 500 Naira to a dollar. The Nigerian government has explored several strategies to push the … Continue reading Deputy Speaker Suggests Way Out Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Crisis

The post Deputy Speaker Suggests Way Out Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Crisis appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Reps To Investigate Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Policy In a bid to find ways to stabilize the foreign exchange market in Nigeria, an ad-hoc committee of the House...
  2. Interbank Trading Of Foreign Exchange Expected To Begin In Nigeria Interbank trading of foreign exchange is expected to begin on Monday in Nigeria, as contained in the highlights of the...
  3. CBN Denies Review Of Foreign Exchange Law The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied plans to amend the Foreign Exchange Act. In a statement, the regulator...
  4. Nigeria’s Apex Bank To Introduce Flexible Exchange Rate Policy The Central Bank of Nigeria is set to introduce a flexible exchange rate policy that will allow the bank retain...
  5. Economic crisis: Foreign investors cut commitment at Nigeria Stock Exchange NSE data shows that foreign portfolio investment dipped to N69.33 billion in September, compared with N81.13 billion in August. The...
  6. Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf Empowers 600 Women In Osun The Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Honourable Lasun Yusuf, has empowered about 600 indigent women in Ilobu town...
  7. Nasarawa Deputy Speaker Gives Reason For Six Lawmakers’ Suspension The Deputy Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly has shed light on the reason behind the suspension of six...
  8. Rep leadership crisis: I won’t resign as Deputy Speaker – Lasun There have been pressure from some of the All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders, Chieftains and the government of Osun State...
  9. Fed Govt, IMF differ on foreign exchange mgt • Support for power, housing, other reforms The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stressed the need to allow the naira/dollar...
  10. Buhari Rejects Call By IMF To LIFT Foreign Exchange Ban President Muhammadu Buhari has once again rejected calls by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift the foreign exchange ban...

< YOHAIG home