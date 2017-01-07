Doctors are battling to save a 16-year-old girl after she was knocked down by a hit and run driver in Osogbo area of Osun State. The driver of the car with registration number Lagos EC 310 SMK on Saturday rammed into the New Orisunbare Market at MDS area in Osogbo, and knocked down the girl. Eyewitness … Continue reading Doctors Battle To Save Girl Knocked Down By Hit And Run Driver In Osogbo

The post Doctors Battle To Save Girl Knocked Down By Hit And Run Driver In Osogbo appeared first on Channels Television.