Donald Advocates For Revival Of Tourism In Nigeria

Posted January 2, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

The former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has advocated for more attention should be focused towards reviving the tourism sector as it cuts across other sectors of the economy. Speaking in Calabar the Cross River State Capital, Mr. Duke made reference to the need for the Free Trade Zone in Calabar to work … Continue reading Donald Advocates For Revival Of Tourism In Nigeria

The post Donald Advocates For Revival Of Tourism In Nigeria appeared first on Channels Television.

