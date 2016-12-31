Don’t Lose Hope On Economy, Ajimobi Urges Nigerians

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has called for a renewed hope from the country’s citizens on the ability of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to salvage the country from the pervading economic challenges. The Governor made the call in his New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr … Continue reading Don’t Lose Hope On Economy, Ajimobi Urges Nigerians

The post Don’t Lose Hope On Economy, Ajimobi Urges Nigerians appeared first on Channels Television.

